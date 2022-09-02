Heavy delays on Interstate 95 north in West Palm Beach after multi-vehicle wreck

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound in West Palm Beach is causing major traffic headaches Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 1:30 p.m. near the Southern Boulevard exit.

Crash in Palm Beach County on I-95 North, before Exit 68: US-98/Southern Blvd. 4 Left lanes blocked. Last updated at 01:39 PM. https://t.co/IUrWg1c3cI — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) September 2, 2022

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said that the wreck involved three vehicles, a semi, a blue Honda Accord and a U-Haul box truck.

Investigators said the driver of the Accord, a 22-year-old woman, was seen driving recklessly, speeding and changing in multiple lanes of traffic.

The Accord collided with the semi, which caused the tractor-trailer to hit the U-Haul. FHP said the U-Haul then hit a concrete wall on the left should of Interstate 95.

At 2:30 p.m., FHP said that two northbound outside lanes remain open for traffic. However, the left inside lanes are closed while troopers investigate the crash.

Traffic was backed up to the Forest Hill Boulevard exit at 2:45 p.m.