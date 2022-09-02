Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Heavy delays on Interstate 95 north in West Palm Beach after multi-vehicle wreck

Crash on Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach
Posted at 2:25 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 14:44:47-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — A crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 95 northbound in West Palm Beach is causing major traffic headaches Friday afternoon.

The wreck happened just after 1:30 p.m. near the Southern Boulevard exit.

RELATED: Latest traffic updates

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Indiana Miranda said that the wreck involved three vehicles, a semi, a blue Honda Accord and a U-Haul box truck.

Investigators said the driver of the Accord, a 22-year-old woman, was seen driving recklessly, speeding and changing in multiple lanes of traffic.

The Accord collided with the semi, which caused the tractor-trailer to hit the U-Haul. FHP said the U-Haul then hit a concrete wall on the left should of Interstate 95.

At 2:30 p.m., FHP said that two northbound outside lanes remain open for traffic. However, the left inside lanes are closed while troopers investigate the crash.

Traffic was backed up to the Forest Hill Boulevard exit at 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms