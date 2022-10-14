Watch Now
Have you seen Alexcia Abreu?

Last seen on Oct. 7 in the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East
Posted at 10:14 PM, Oct 13, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.  — West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing teen they say was last seen a week ago.

Officials said Alexcia Abreu, 14, was last seen on Oct. 7 in the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm Beach.

Alexcia is described as 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and black eyes.

The teen was last seen wearing black shorts, a black jacket and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Alexcia's whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #15920.

