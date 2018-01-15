Haitian community plans protest against President Trump in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Members of the local Haitian community plan to protest President Donald Trump on Monday for his reported use of vulgar language when describing Haiti and other African countries.

The president has denied using such language and says he is not a racist.

However, members of the Haitian community plan to come together to stand up for their native country. They plan to gather near the Southern Boulevard bridge at 10 a.m.

President Trump is expected to leave Palm Beach at some point Monday to head back to Washington, D.C.