FAA: President Trump to return to Palm Beach County next weekend

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 69°
LO: 63°
President Donald Trump waves as he steps off of Air Force One as he arrives in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Trump is scheduled to leave Palm Beach County on Monday, but FAA flight restrictions indicate he will be back in town in just a few days.
RELATED: More President Trump coverage | Trump says he's not racist
New VIP flight restrictions were released Monday for Jan. 19-21 in Palm Beach County, indicating the president will return on Friday.
If Trump returns to the area on Friday, it will be his fifth visit to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.