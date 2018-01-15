FAA: President Trump to return to Palm Beach County next weekend

Scott Sutton
9:16 AM, Jan 15, 2018
President Donald Trump waves as he steps off of Air Force One as he arrives in West Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - President Trump is scheduled to leave Palm Beach County on Monday, but FAA flight restrictions indicate he will be back in town in just a few days.

New VIP flight restrictions were released Monday for Jan. 19-21 in Palm Beach County, indicating the president will return on Friday.

If Trump returns to the area on Friday, it will be his fifth visit to Palm Beach County since Thanksgiving.

