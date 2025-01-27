Groups call for release of West Palm Beach man accused of making online threats against President Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just hours after Shannon Atkins was arrested this weekend, groups of supporters are calling for his release on social media and using #FreeShannon.

West Palm Beach police announced Atkins' arrest on Saturday. They said last week an Okeechobee man provided a tip, reporting social media threats were made against President Donald Trump.

Atkins, 46, was arrested Friday after police said he posted a series of violent threats. Police said they also found three bags of cocaine in his possession when he was arrested.

"It made me very sad because I feel like they are bogus charges," Rashelle Young, a friend of Atkins, said. "I feel like it was something that was made up."

Zitlali Solache, WPTV Rashelle Young is a customer of Atkins.

Young is defending Atkins and says he makes many jokes on social media. WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache learned Atkins is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

"He is a jokester. He likes to make people laugh," Young said. "He wouldn’t hurt a fly, and it hurt a lot to see him behind bars like that."

Groups and friends like Aaron Wormus shared a post with the image and #FreeShannon. They added that "Shannon is many things: chef, artist, performer, big mama — a terrorist is not one of them."

"For one, I didn't personally, see a threat. Whatever happened to freedom of speech?" questioned Atkins' longtime friend Tamika Alberty.

Aaron Wormus Groups and supporters on social media are interacting with a post and the hashtag #FreeShannon.

WPTV also received the following statement from activist Bryce Graham:

"This appears to be a deliberate effort to silence the Black community—a well-organized attempt to make an example out of Shannon. This isn’t my first time, nor will it be my last, criticizing the West Palm Beach Police Department. What threat are they even referring to? There’s no need to list the countless heinous threats made over the years against Obama, Biden, or Harris, but let “Agent Orange” step into the White House, and suddenly the rules no longer apply. The hypocrisy in this country is astounding. The man who’s now president once claimed he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it—and he never faced consequences. Yet, over 1,500 insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol, attacked law enforcement and caused death have been pardoned and are now free. If they declare war on us, we must stand ready to declare war in return. As a civil rights leader & champion for justice I stand with Shannon Atkins a comedian & Bakery Owner."





- Bryce Graham, 2nd Vice President Of The National Action Network Central Florida Chapter

Alberty and others are calling for Atkins to be released. However, police made clear that the posts he is accused of making were no joke.

"In today's climate, you really can't say things like this," West Palm Beach interim Police Chief Tony Araujo said. "We have incident after incident, example after example of when these threats become real."

Atkins is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond. The Secret Service will determine if he will face federal charges.