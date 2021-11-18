Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Girl, 9, honored for her bravery after taking on mother's attacker during robbery

Demetrius Jackson, 29, arrested on battery, robbery charges after Nov. 2 purse snatching
items.[0].image.alt
West Palm Beach Police Department
Surveillance video shows a 9-year-old girl (bottom right corner) fighting back against her mother's attacker outside the Sabor Tropical Supermarket, Nov. 2, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
surveillance video of girl fending off mother's attacker outside Sabor Tropical Supermarket in West Palm Beach
Posted at 2:38 PM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 14:38:45-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department is honoring a 9-year-old girl who helped fend off her mother's attacker earlier this month.

Chief Frank Adderley will hold a Tuesday afternoon news conference to commend the girl for her bravery.

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 2 outside the Sabor Tropical Supermarket on Broadway Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a man run up to a woman from behind as she was getting into her car and toss her to the ground as he tried to snatch her purse.

The video shows the woman's daughter get out of the passenger seat, run toward her mother's attacker and repeatedly hit him in the head.

According to the police report, the attacker eventually got away with the woman's purse, which contained her cellphone and $40 in cash.

West Palm Beach police were able to track the stolen phone to an abandoned home on 53rd Street, where the woman's purse and other belongings were found.

Fingerprint evidence collected from the stolen items linked police to Demetrius Jackson.

Jackson, 29, was arrested two days later after the woman and her daughter were able to identify him from a photographic lineup. He faces battery and robbery charges.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.