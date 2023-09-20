Gas prices on the rise as oil nears $100 a barrel

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Drivers are complaining about the increase in gas prices and said it is hitting them in the pocket hard.

"Since 1973 when I was paying, I think 50 cents a gallon, then it went up to 75 cents and never came back down," Dan Barnett said.

Barnett said $50 would last him three months. But now he said people are surprised how much he's paying for gas now.

"So, I'm paying the same price for gas now as my mortgage," he said.

In areas like the West Coast and Rockies, they've seen refinery issues as the reason for high gas prices. In Florida, gas has risen about six cents a gallon in the last week.

Patrick DeHaan with Gas Buddy said Florida is getting the short end of the stick, because of Saudia Arabia cutting production.

"They're cutting 1.3 million barrels of oil a day," he said. "That's a significant sum and that's why oil prices have been trending up over the course of summer from $65 in June to $93 a barrel earlier this week."

DeHaan also said Florida is a unique market.

"Gas prices cycle every few weeks, where prices will inch down and then they'll jump back up and they'll start to inch back down," he said.

He said keep in mind, prices are still below where they were a month ago.

Brian Nichols said he's feeling the pain in his wallet.

"I mean it's $65 a tank, maybe even more," he said.

DeHaan said prices will trend down as we get deeper into fall. He said you might see some places dip under $3 a gallon.

He advises patience, price shop, and if possible, limit your miles.