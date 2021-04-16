Frances Pouchet: Atlantis police looking for missing, endangered woman

ATLANTIS, Fla. — Atlantis police are looking for a missing and endangered woman they say has medical issues and takes medication daily.

Frances Pouchet, 59, was last seen Thursday, April 15, at 8 p.m. when she was discharged from the JFK Medical Center located at 5301 S Congress Avenue.

Pouchet is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall weighing 145 pounds with brown wavy hair.

Officials said she is easily confused and may not know her name.

Anyone with information about Pouchet is asked to call l the Atlantis Police Department at 561-965-1700 or call 911.

