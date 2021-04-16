Watch
Frances Pouchet: Atlantis police looking for missing, endangered woman

She was last seen Thursday when discharged from JFK Medical Center
Atlantis Police Department
(L) Pouchet when she left JFK Medical Center, (R) recent photo without a mask
Posted at 7:09 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 19:12:48-04

ATLANTIS, Fla. — Atlantis police are looking for a missing and endangered woman they say has medical issues and takes medication daily.

Frances Pouchet, 59, was last seen Thursday, April 15, at 8 p.m. when she was discharged from the JFK Medical Center located at 5301 S Congress Avenue.

Pouchet is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall weighing 145 pounds with brown wavy hair.

Officials said she is easily confused and may not know her name.

Anyone with information about Pouchet is asked to call l the Atlantis Police Department at 561-965-1700 or call 911.

