Former PBSO deputy pleads not guilty to murdering his son-in-law

A former Palm Beach County Sheriff deputy pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday morning.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A former Palm Beach County Sheriff deputy pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday morning.
Carlton Nebergall is accused of killing his son-in-law in February.
According to a sheriff's report, Nebergall's daughter said Jason Lodge went to Nebergall's Loxahatchee home to exchange clothes.
The report says Nebergall walked out of the house with a gun and as Lodge tried to leave, he shot him.
Nebergall's daughter said her dad was belligerent and screaming curse words.
Nebergall remains in jail without bond.
