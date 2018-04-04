Former PBSO deputy pleads not guilty to murdering his son-in-law

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A former Palm Beach County Sheriff deputy pleaded not guilty to murder charges Wednesday morning.

Carlton Nebergall is accused of killing his son-in-law in February.

According to a sheriff's report, Nebergall's daughter said Jason Lodge went to Nebergall's Loxahatchee home to exchange clothes.

The report says Nebergall walked out of the house with a gun and as Lodge tried to leave, he shot him.

Nebergall's daughter said her dad was belligerent and screaming curse words.

Nebergall remains in jail without bond.