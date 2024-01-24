Former bridge tender convicted in woman’s death admits to violating probation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The woman convicted for manslaughter in connection with the death of a West Palm Beach woman crossing a bridge is awaiting another sentence for a different crime.

Artissua Lafaye Paulk of Greenacres in a West Palm Beach court Wednesday morning and admitted to violating her probation. The violation was a failed urine drug test.

Paulk was already serving eight years of probation for a manslaughter charge in the death of Carol Wright.

Wright died in February 2022, when she was walking her bike across the Royal Park Bridge in downtown West Palm Beach.

Paulk was working as a bridge tender at the time, and police said she hadn’t checked the bridge before opening it.

A judge accepted the admission of violating the probation and said a sentencing is next.

The minimum sentence she could face is about nine years.

No word yet on when the sentencing hearing will be.