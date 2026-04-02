Forest Hill Community High School lifts boil water notice, says campus safe after nearly week-long crisis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A boil water order was lifted at a West Palm Beach high school after students and staff went days without drinkable water.

Multiple students told WPTV the toilets inside Forest Hill Community High School weren’t flushing when a water main break occurred on March 27.

Forest Hill Community High School lifts boil water notice, says campus safe

Although the bathroom issue was fixed by Monday, the school said students were still unable to drink from water fountains or use the sinks in the building until water quality testing was completed late Wednesday afternoon.

“I can not thank you enough for how well everyone handled the water situation, Friday,” said Forest Hill Community High School Principal Michael Aronson in an email on March 30. “It was great to see how everyone went with the flow and rolled with the punches. As an update, we are still under a boil water order as they wait on one more test to be completed. With that being said, please do not drink the water. We will also be placing hand sanitizer outside of the staff bathrooms in buildings one, six and four. We will also put it outside of the bathrooms by the cafeteria and building 5. Please direct the students to those bathrooms until further notice.”

In an email Wednesday afternoon, Aronson said the water was cleared for drinking and hand washing, ending the school’s six-day water problems.

WPTV’s Ethan Stein obtained photos of trucks bringing packages of water into the school, packs of water being left around the building, water fountains taped off or covered and individual bottles of hand sanitizer or plastic water bottles all over the school.

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Blanca Escobar, a parent with a student at Forest Hill Community High School, said the school allowed parents to pick up their kids early on Friday after the water main break. She said on Wednesday she’s concerned the problem was not getting fixed.

“That’s not safe for them,” said Escobar. “I don’t know when they want to fix it because it’s already been a week.”

Ailani, a student at Forest Hill Community High School, said the situation inside the school was “really nasty” and “weird” before the water issues were fixed. She said she’s been avoiding using the bathroom because of the problem and thinks the district should have canceled classes until the problem was fixed.

“I personally haven't used the bathroom just because I don't want to go through the whole mumbo jumble of using hand sanitizer because I just think it's nasty,” Ailani said.

Nate Lopez, who is also a student at the school, avoided the bathroom because he can’t wash his hands, and told WPTV the situation “kind of sucks” on Wednesday. He said he’s disappointed he had to bring his own water bottle to school this week, and at one point couldn’t find drinkable water inside the building.

“I personally try to get water during my last period, I got sixth period, and there was no water bottles left, so I personally couldn't drink anything,” Lopez said. “It sucks. I walked around the whole school trying to find water. There's nothing there.”

According to a letter to families the School District of Palm Beach County released on Friday, the water disruption affected the air conditioning on campus and a cold lunch was provided to students.

Another letter the district released on Tuesday said the cafeteria was using “safe water” for food preparation as hot lunches were served.

The school district sent WPTV the following statement, which was sent to families and staff at Forest Hill Community High School on Wednesday: