Students provided bottled water, cold lunch after water main break at Forest Hill Community High School

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A water main break at Forest Hill High School disrupted water and air conditioning, forcing the school to provide bottled water and cold lunches to students and staff on Friday.

Principal Michael Aronson informed families and staff that water service would not be restored before the end of the school day and that district maintenance teams are working to resolve the issue.

"We are taking measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff as we continue to follow a regular instructional day," Aronson stated in a message sent to families and staff.

The school said parents had the option to pick their child up early from school or call the school to provide authorization for students who walk or drive home from school. The school also said all absences today will be excused.

"The safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priorities," Aronson said. "We expect to be back to normal operations for classes on Monday."