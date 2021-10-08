Food distribution event scheduled Friday morning at Palm Beach Outlets

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Putting food on the table is the goal of a food drive Friday morning in West Palm Beach.

Families continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic, making it hard for many people to buy essential groceries.

Friday's event is hosted by the nonprofit "Tree of Life."

Organizers said they have seen an uptick in people in need with unemployment protection ending and evictions being carried out.

If you're a family having a had time putting food on the table, help is on the way.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. All vehicles must enter through the Congress Avenue entrance.

Walkups will not be allowed and registration is required.

They have just 500 boxes of food, which will be handed out first come first serve basis. Tree of Life provides other services to people in need, not just with food.

"We have 22 branches and food is the major one that we do help out with, but we help with employment assistance, education, addiction and substance abuse," Meghan Mayo, Tree of Life Resource Center Coordinator. "We help with housing assistance, medical."

The food drives are held on the second Friday of every month.

For more information about receiving food or services, contact Tree of Life Resource Center at (561) 656-5601 or visit their website.