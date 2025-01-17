Fisher House looks to double-size, accommodate more veteran families

Right now, dozens of men and women who served our country are getting care overnight at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

For their family members piecing together the funds to be close by for days-on-end is a battle.

It’s where the Fisher House comes in.

Juanelle Byler’s brother is a Vietnam veteran.

She 1,200 miles from Missouri to visit him at the VA Community Living Center in West Palm Beach.

She’s eligible to stay free of charge overnight as needed at the Fisher House.

“Very passionate about taking care of their guests. I really feel like this is my home away from home,” said Byler.

Family members of military service members and veterans.

The Friends of Fisher House is a nonprofit that funds everything in the home away from home.

The group says a new building is needed to better accommodate those with physical limitations.

Doubling the guest rooms from 8 to 16 would be in the proposed plans.

An elevator to the second floor is also a necessity, says Lauren Berkson, Friends of Fisher House President.

“It’s important that our community recognizes that our veterans are severely underserved. It’s important that we come into the 21st century with this new home. We’re part of a bigger picture, but we’re making a difference here locally,” Berkson told WPTV Anchor Mike Trim.

Berkson and the Friends of Fisher house started a campaign called “Build it for the Brave”.

The goal is raising 5 million dollars to build a new Fisher House on the ground of the VA Medical Center campus in West Palm Beach.

Fisher House Manager Shelley Prickett said this upgrade will help family members put in a tough spot.

“And they have their family member with them and don’t know what do they do in that situation. They’re terrified and scared as to what’s going to happen.”

But this upgrade to this home-away-from-home could make that stay much easier.

The Friends of Fisher House hope to break ground on this project fall of 2025.

If you’d like to donate click here: https://www.fofhwpb.org/build-it-for-the-brave