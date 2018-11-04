Final push for early voting ahead of Election Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla - Florida is breaking records when it comes to early voting numbers. The latest information shows almost double the turnout this election season compared to the last midterms in 2014.

“Driving home from work today and I just decided it was going to be a lot better to get out here and early vote,” said Roomie Hewan.

Hewan is early voting for the first time. However, others said it's work obligations or fear of long lines on Election Day that has them voting early.

“I have to, it’s an obligation, it’s a duty, it’s the right thing to do,” said Ray Agostini.

As of Saturday night, statewide more than 2 million people had cast a ballot, up more than a million from 2014.

"I’m going to be working on Tuesday so I’d like to go ahead and vote today,” said Kristin.

Despite some people having to wait more than an hour to cast a ballot, people were pretty happy with how the process went.

“it was pretty easy, everything went pretty smoothly compared to the amount of people out there, I thought it would take longer but it didn’t take that long actually,” said Hewan.

Early voting ends Sunday at 7 p.m. in Palm Beach County. For more information: CLICK HERE