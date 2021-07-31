Fight at Foster's Too Lounge in West Palm Beach results in man's death

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead following a bar fight in West Palm Beach.

Deputies responded to reports of a fight between two men at Foster's Too Lounge, located in the 5700 block of Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Deputies arrived to discover a man with head injuries.

He was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The male suspect fled the bar before deputies arrived.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division and Crime Scene Investigators arrived to the scene to investigate further.

Anyone with information about the bar fight is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.