Fern Street Chess Park draws national attention

American Chess Magazine profiles chess in West Palm Beach
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 17:24:10-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A little piece of downtown West Palm Beach is getting national attention.

The Fern Street Chess Park is now the star of the cover for American Chess Magazine.

The magazine's editors chose the park for its growing community and diversity of players.

Aside from the cover, there is an eight-page story inside highlighting the chess community in West Palm Beach.

The park has been open since October and has brought people from all over to play chess for free.

"The whole idea of the diversity and people getting together and not worry about what color, what sex, what political views you have, you know, you’re just here to play chess,"
Peter Tamburro, American Chess Magazine editor, said. "It was that idea that appealed to us. It’s something that chess has as a characteristic, we can't say it enough… about what a marvelous social game it is.”

