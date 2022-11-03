Federal Reserve rate hike expected to impact small businesses

WEST PALM BEACH, Palm Beach County — The latest Federal Reserve rate hike is expected to impact everything from wholesalers to small business owners, that's according to financial advisor and small business mentor, Jason Jackson.

Jackson is the Chairman of SCORE, a volunteer-run nonprofit that advises businesses in Palm Beach County.

He said small businesses will likely see several areas of their business impacted, including small business loans.

"Interest rates are going to go higher, which means the cost of borrowing money is going to increase, which means the cost of goods all the way through the supply chain are going to increase," said Jackson.

It's not good news for business owners, like Denise Hull, who is no stranger to financial hardship.

Hull opened her pet boutique, D is for Dog, in downtown West Palm Beach, just two months before the pandemic hit.

“It's been a journey," said Hull, "but we stayed the course.”

On the tail end of a pandemic, came rising inflation and supply chain issues.

"The cost of shipping is out of this world," said Hull.

In addition to the increased cost of shipping, the cost of the goods she sells at her store and the rent she pays on both her downtown shops spiked this past year.

“I also have D is for Design, a little gift shop four doors down. All of those rents went up," said Hull.

Now, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates multiple times since March. This latest rate hike is likely going to raise the price of the goods she buys from wholesalers even more.

"The point of raising rates is to take money out of circulation, it is to increase the cost of goods, and to slow down the stimulation of the economy," said Jackson. "So we imagine folks in the retail section and others are going to be affected.”

Jackson added that cost will likely trickle down to the price you pay at the register.

"They’re going to have to pass on that cost somewhere," said Jackson.

That’s a fear for Hull, who so far has been able to keep many costs down for her customers. She hopes to be able to continue to do so. After all, her four-legged clients kept her afloat through it all.

"We appreciate all the support," said Hull. "With all the new people moving here, we’re hoping to spread the word and get that traction going, too.”

Jackson said a way you can help is to support local businesses in the area. You may pay more, but he said that money not only keeps businesses afloat, it also pours back into the economy.

Jackson also recommends small business owners seek financial advice to properly manage any small business loans that will see interest rates spike, which his nonprofit, SCORE, will do for free.

