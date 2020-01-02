PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.-- Sean Paul uses Tri-Rail to travel over 30 miles daily from West Palm Beach to Pompano Beach for work.

“Clean. Courteous and quick. No stress,” said Paul.

And he says he’s fine with the $110 a month, an approximately 10% increase he shelled out on Thursday.

“The quality of life for me psychologically for that one-and-a-half hours a day is better than sitting in traffic and being aggravated,” Paul said.

“You let them do the driving - you don’t have to worry about driving yourself,” added Joe Nash Booker, another Tri-Rail rider.

Tri-Rail says the increase covers maintenance, fuel, train operations and technological improvements. But they also say the amount you could pay “varies based on the length of one’s trip.”

For example, if you buy a 12-trip ticket and travel from West Palm’s station to the Miami Airport Station – crossing six zones – your fee jumps from $57.50 to $105.

“It’s due diligence as any consumer,” said Paul. “You got to look at what you’re doing. For a guy like me that does it every single day it’s cost effective to buy the bigger - the bigger package.”

And he’s still content to leave the driving to the professionals.

“No stress,” Paul said.

Tri Rail is still a flat rate of $5 on weekends. To learn more about the 2020 increases click here.

And to calculate new 2020 fares click here.