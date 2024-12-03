'FANTASTIC FRIEND': West Palm Beach community mourns death of O'Sheas Irish Pub employee

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A memorial site for Dominic 'Dom' Brown stands proudly outside O’Sheas Irish Pub off Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach.

Close friends of Brown are remembering his life and legacy.

“He was really one of my best friends,” Thijs Menger said. “I’m going to miss him every minute of my life.”

A memorial site is seen outside O'Sheas Irish Pub for 29-year-old Dominic Brown who died last Monday. Brown was involved in a motorcycle accident and was employee at the business. pic.twitter.com/CethP70WIu — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) December 2, 2024

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office (PBSO) the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Nov. 25 when Brown was traveling eastbound on West Indiantown Road.

A Dodge Ram truck was exiting a shopping plaza to take a left turn on West Indiantown Road when Brown steered left across the median and impacted the truck's rear side.

Brown was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Now, Brown's close friends and coworkers are left mourning.

“I looked at my phone later, got the message saying that he had passed,” O’Sheas Irish Pub manager Niall Costigan said. “I hadn’t cried in probably two and half years and I cried for the first time in a long time.”

O’Sheas employees say Brown worked as a doorman for nearly a year but quickly became family.

“I think everyone’s just kind of rocked, like definitely feels like something’s missing and we’re trying to figure out like how you move on,” stated Costigan.

They say he was funny, a light and was mostly known for his heart of gold.

Jackson Gaylor, WPTV Thijs Menger, says Brown was one of his closest friends.

“It would take us a half hour to get down the block because go all the people he knew on the way down there,” Menger said. “He was just that kind of a person.”

Palm Beach County Traffic Division says at least 402 crashes were reported on W. Indiantown Road from November 2023 to September 2024.

Loved ones say Brown’s legacy will live on.

“He turned out to be not only an excellent employee but a fantastic friend,” stated Costigan. “I’m honored that he thought of us as family.”