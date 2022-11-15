Family members identify victim in deadly West Palm Beach police-involved shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police officers shot and killed a man Monday who they said was armed.

Police have not released an update on the incident, but family members said the person who was killed was 22-year-old Jerrionte Gibson, a father of three children.

There are still lots of unanswered questions surrounding what happened.

Loved ones said Jerrionte Gibson died after being shot at the intersection of Fifteenth Street and Windsor Avenue on Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, he was armed and got into an argument with an officer, forcing that officer to fire his weapon.

WPTV Jerrionte Gibson was shot and killed in West Palm Beach on Nov. 14, 2022.

The man's father, Jerry Gibson Jr., is grieving the loss of his son. This isn't the first time he has been in a situation like this.

"It's not easy when you just lost a child three years ago, then now another one from the police officers, which is not right," Jerry Gibson Jr. said.

The wounds from losing his first son to gun violence in 2019 are still fresh. He and his family members are now preparing to say their final goodbyes to another loved one.

"He was loving," brother Tevin Gibson said. "It never was a moment where he didn't smile. He always had a smile on his face."

WPTV Tevin Gibson shares memories of his brother, Jerrionte Gibson.

Neither West Palm Beach police nor the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has given an update on the shooting.

Witness Elizabeth Edwards said she saw it all unfold right from her doorstep.

"I'm still shaken up about it, I really am, because I've never seen anything like that," Edwards said.

It's still not clear exactly what lead up to the officer-involved shooting.

WPTV Jerry Gibson Jr. shares his grief following the shooting death of his son.

Loved ones question the use of deadly force.

"Somehow, some way, I'm going to get justice because he didn't deserve that," Jerry Gibson Jr. said.

While we wait to learn more about the circumstances of the incident, the officer involved is on paid admin leave, which is standard in this situation.

The case has now been turned over to the FDLE. A spokesperson for the agency said since it is still under investigation they could not provide any comment.