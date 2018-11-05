Family creates 'Preslie Strong' FB page for 3-year-old shot in the head during road rage incident

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla - Preslie, a 3-year-old girl from Port St. Lucie, is recovering at St. Mary’s Medical Center after being shot in the head during a road-rage incident. Her family calls her recovery a miracle in progress.

“Life came into her like she wasn’t in an induced coma,” said her grandmother Christie Nichols.

Nichols, known as Nonnie, describes the moment she watched her 3-year-old granddaughter respond to her voice for the first time since being placed in a medical induced coma.

“To feel her finger actually grab our hands when she hears our voices,” said Nichols.

You can see in cellphone video provided by the family the little girl move her leg, a major milestone in what her family says is a long road to recovery.

A week ago, the 3-year-old was shot in the head during a road-rage incident near the 1000 block of Southeast Bywood Avenue in Port St. Lucie. She was airlifted from the scene to St. Mary’s Medical Center where her mom and grandmother haven’t left her side.

A Facebook page called “Preslie Strong” has now been set up. The cover photo is a police flyer with the suspect’s description and a photo of a car they are still looking for.

“If he has a soul he’s going to step forward,” said Nichols.

Right now the family isn’t focusing on the incident that got them here, instead pouring their energy into Preslie’s recovery.

“Give us that little feisty, feisty Preslie that we know. Keep fighting, I can feel it, I can feel her energy,” said Nichols.

If you have any information that could help police find a suspect you can call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-7324. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.