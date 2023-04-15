Epilepsy Alliance of Florida's Walk the Talk event draws participants, donations

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A total of 160 people laced up their shoes and walked through Howard Park to raise money and awareness of epilepsy.

This is the 12th year for the Epilepsy Alliance of Florida's Walk the Talk event.

More than 500,000 Floridians have been diagnosed with epilepsy. The walk raises money to help people like Pabo Ramallo, whose 11-year-old daughter needs frequent and expensive care to be able to stay in school

“They give us so much," he said. "They help us with the medical bills. She has to follow up with the doctor and have decisions and follow-ups. That’s very expensive and they take care of everything.”

Conact 5 investigative reporter Dave Bohman was the emcee for the walk that raised $47,000 for the Epilepsy Alliance and its programs.

