Engineer It! competition at Cox Science Center and Aquarium

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If your child would like to earn a little spending money for the summer, don't miss out on the 37th annual Engineer It! competition.

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium is putting out a last call for students in grades 1-12 who are interested in participating in the exciting and fast-paced competition.

Students will have a chance to win $5,000 in cash and prizes awarded to winners in elementary, middle, and high school categories.

This year’s categories include creating the perfect egg container to protect an egg from a three-story fall, building a buoyant boat, and constructing a water bottle rocket.

The deadline for registration is on April 5. For more information, click here.