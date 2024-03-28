Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Engineer It! competition at Cox Science Center and Aquarium

If your child would like to earn a little spending money for the summer, don't miss out on the 37th annual Engineer It! competition. The Cox Science Center and Aquarium is putting out a last call for students in grades 1-12 who are interested in participating in the exciting and fast-paced competition.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 10:12:58-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If your child would like to earn a little spending money for the summer, don't miss out on the 37th annual Engineer It! competition.

The Cox Science Center and Aquarium is putting out a last call for students in grades 1-12 who are interested in participating in the exciting and fast-paced competition.

Students will have a chance to win $5,000 in cash and prizes awarded to winners in elementary, middle, and high school categories.

This year’s categories include creating the perfect egg container to protect an egg from a three-story fall, building a buoyant boat, and constructing a water bottle rocket.

The deadline for registration is on April 5. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.