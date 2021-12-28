Emili Lopez: Police looking for missing teen in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teen.

Emili Lopez, 15, was last seen in the 600 block of Bunker Road in West Palm Beach. She was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

She is described as 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who locates Emili Lopez is asked to contact a local police agency or the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 2021-14762.