Emergency Rental Assistance Lunch-n-Learn available for Palm Beach County residents

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Community Services Department is hosting an Emergency rental Assistance Lunch-n-Learn for county residents.

The event will take place every Tuesday, starting May 4, from noon to 1 p.m.

Participants will learn what the ERA application process entails, how to complete the application, and what the eligibility and documentation requirements are.

Staff will also answer frequently asked questions.

Palm Beach County residents can join via WebEx by clicking here with meeting ID 157 444 3885 and passcode 1234.

The meeting works best when accessed using Google Chrome.

Participants can also join via phone by calling 1-904-00-2303 or 1-844-621-3956 with the access code 157 444 3885.

For more information, click here.

For questions, contact mailto:CSDCares@pbcgov.org or call 561-355-4792.