Driver, 56, arrested months after hit-and-run crash that killed woman in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The driver who struck and killed a 23-year-old pedestrian in West Palm Beach back in July has been arrested, police said.

West Palm Beach police arrested Germain Cadet Thursday, five months after the fatal crash occurred.

Police said Cadet is responsible for the death of Madison Gerhard, who was struck and killed in the westbound lanes of 45th Street near Interstate 95 on July 8 at 4:48 a.m.

According to West Palm Beach spokesperson Mike Jachles, the woman was walking in the middle lane near the RaceTrac gas station when she was struck.

Investigators were able to track down 56-year-old Cadet after parts from his 1997 red Chevrolet Astro van were left at the scene. Police found the van behind his home concealed by a fence.

Victor Jorges/WPTV West Palm Beach police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian July 8, 2023.

Jachles said Cadet admitted to "hitting something significant" but did not know he hit a person.

"The driver was cooperative and admitted to striking something and apparently became remorseful when he was told that he struck a person and that person died," Jachels said.

Following questioning and a lengthy investigation, police determined that Cadet "willfully failed to stop at the scene of the crash."

Cadet is being held at Palm Beach County Main Detention Center.

He faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.