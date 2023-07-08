Watch Now
West Palm Beach police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

The crash shutdown traffic westbound on 45th Street from Interstate 95 to Northpoint Boulevard
Fatal crash involving pedestrian West Palm Beach July 8 2023.jpeg
Victor Jorges/WPTV
West Palm Beach police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian July 8, 2023.
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-08 10:01:37-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened early Saturday morning in West Palm Beach.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. West Palm Beach police said the fatal accident shutdown westbound 45th Street to traffic from Interstate 95 to Northpoint Boulevard.

The road remained closed for hours while investigators stayed at the scene.

The road reopened at around 9:40 a.m.

No word on the circumstances surrounding this crash.

This is a developing story.

