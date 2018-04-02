Drive-by shooting in West Palm Beach injures man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - West Palm Beach police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man overnight.

According to a written statement from Sgt. David LeFont, officers respond to 800 block of North Sapodilla Ave. shortly after midnight.

Police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his back. The investigation revealed that he was shot by a person inside a passing vehicle, which fled south.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.