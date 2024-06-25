Dozens rally in West Palm Beach to mark second anniversary of Roe v. Wade

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday marked two years since the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision effectively overturned Roe v. Wade.

In West Palm Beach, dozens of protesters made their voices heard with a rally near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.

Laura Pippo, who organized the rally, said she is fighting for reproductive rights. Pippo is urging voters to check "Yes" on Amendment 4 this November.

WPTV Laura Pippo was among those who attended a pro-choice rally in West Palm Beach on June 24, 2024.

"That's the most important thing because a lot of people don't realize that there's a strict six-week ban here in Florida," Pippo said. "They have the opportunity to change that by voting yes on Amendment 4."

If approved, Amendment 4 would protect abortions up to viability — about 24 weeks.

Pippo said abortion restrictions in Florida have resulted in out-of-state travel.

"Here in Florida, right now we have one of the strictest bans in the entire country," Pippo said.

Meanwhile, pro-life voters said the Supreme Court's decision in 2022 was a positive move.

"Take a look at what abortion really is and how it dismembers and kills children," Mat Staver, founder of Liberty Counsel Action said. "I don’t know how anybody can humanely think that that is normal and that it's acceptable in our society."

WPTV Mat Staver explains why he is a pro-life advocate.

As of Friday, 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services. Staver stated his organization focuses on pro-life advocacy and said abortions pose health risks for many women.

"The most vulnerable among us are those in the womb," Staver said. "We're talking about literally dismembering somebody while they’re alive."

Florida voters could overturn the six-week ban if 60% of voters support the amendment