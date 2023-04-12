Downtown business owners 'suspicious' of more permitting changes on Clematis Street

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — First Artist Alley, now weekend block parties on the same stretch of Clematis in Downtown West Palm Beach. Things are changing, and business leaders in the neighborhood are sounding off.

“They’re both a big blow, but street closure is probably equal, because it’s something I’ve been doing for three years," Rodney Mayo, Subculture Coffee owner said. "It’s been so successful. The community loves it and for that to just go away without any reasoning is the same.”

Mayo, a former mayoral candidate and owner of a significant number of businesses on the 500 block, was removed from the ballot after losing a lawsuit against current Mayor Keith James after a judge found Mayo lived in Lantana and not West Palm Beach.

Last week, WPTV took the accusations that the changes on Artists Alley were retribution from the Mayor’s office and asked for a response.

WPTV did the same thing this week for future changes coming to weekend block parties on the 500 block of Clematis Street. The city cited James’ prior statements and added “there is nothing else to say about the situation.”

Subculture Coffee Director of Operations Shaun Zitani said the impact of losing the weekend street closure will be significant, not only to businesses but to the greater community.

“We have drag shows, different music, acts, we had games for families to come and play in the mornings, and ping pong tables, “ Zitani said. “Just anything that you can imagine that you would want to be available in one spot was here and all of that’s being taken away.”

WPTV reached out to the city for some answers and clarification the mayor’s office stressed the 500 block did not have their permit taken away, it actually runs through this month.

However according to a statement from the city the application for May through November was denied, citing several reasons.

Additionally, a spokesperson stated, “the city is no longer permitting six month special event road closures for Clematis Street.”

“We are no longer permitting street closures on Clematis Street,” said Zitani confusedly. “Half of Clematis Street is our businesses, so the Green Market is on Clematis, so I wonder if the Green Market is not going to be extended on Clematis Street either.”

In a separate email, the city stated that no other events they’re aware of that are similarly affected.

More questions were raised including, “what is the motivation behind the move?”

The city said it's failure to comply. Zitani said it's an old grudge.

“You’re taking away this is the heart of the city,” Zitani said. “This is one of the most authentic places that I’ve ever seen, or ever been a part of, and you’re removing it and there’s really no reasoning. It’s a reaction. This is a reaction and it’s sad.”

In the meantime, Zitani said it’s important for the community to speak up. Several protests have already been planned ahead of the next city commission meeting.