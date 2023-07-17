Donald Trump says Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to 'get home and take care of insurance'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Donald Trump told a West Palm Beach audience on Saturday that Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to take care of an issue that has hit many Floridians hard this year.

"We want him to get home and take care of insurance because you have the highest insurance in the nation," Trump said in a speech at the Turning Point Action conference.

The message resonated with Trump supporters.

WPTV Cindy Falco outlines why she is supporting Donald Trump instead of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Why isn't he here governing Florida?" Cindy Falco of Palm Beach County asked.

Falco attended the conference and is among those taking a pass on DeSantis.

"There's many things that Gov. Desantis has done," she said. "Some of them that were good, [but] a lot of them that weren't so good."

WPTV Joe Budd discusses his thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign after news that he cut staff.

The DeSantis' campaign began regrouping this past weekend by shedding staff and looking to cut back on spending as the Florida governor has lagged behind in the polls.

"The campaign had too much staff, too early," Joe Budd, a Florida state Republican committeeman, said.

Budd said he believes the DeSantis campaign is right to take a long-game approach to the campaign for the nomination.

"Winning the money race is No. 1," Budd said. "Number 2 is going to be to win Iowa, and No. 3 is to stay a solid second in the polling to be that alternative to Trump."