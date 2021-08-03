Watch
Did you know? Today is Black Women's Equal Pay Day

According to studies, a Black woman would have to work an extra 215 days to take home the same pay as a white men.
Posted at 7:34 PM, Aug 03, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Black Women's Equal Pay Day is Aug. 3 and the date is significant.

One report said Black women make one million dollars less than white men over the course of their careers.

WPTV spoke to a local entrepreneur about the progress made and the work that still needs to be done.

"When we see those wins.... how much more work needs to be done," said Shandra Stringer, CEO at GCI Training & Empowerment Center, Inc.

She also said it falls on business owners and elected leaders to make sure policies are in place to make wages equal across the board.

