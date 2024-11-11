Despite fewer resources, American Legion comes up big with help for veterans

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV News anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim reconnected with American Legion Post 199 in West Palm Beach just before Veterans Day.

Mike first visited the post in January as the American Legion National Commander visited the post.

In January, Mike learned about Post 199’s weekly food distribution that happens every Wednesday at the post building on 11th Street in West Palm Beach.

Just last week, Post 199 told Mike they still service the community every week, but resources are getting smaller.

They also said veterans they deal with need to be more aware and connected with the services they’re entitled to, such as VA Medical Center services.

"What happened is the population is getting bigger, OK? But the resources are staying the same. So you got to learn to do things with what you have," American Legion Post 199 Commander William Miller told Mike.

"I see a lot of involvement in terms of making sure veterans are taken care of here, whether it’s the veterans hospital, VA hospital down the street. Organizations that offers certain help to veterans. It’s getting to those veterans, seems to be the difficulty," American Legion Post 199's Benjamin Carroll told Mike.

To make their post and veterans community stronger, Post 199 is holding a Veterans Day celebration at their building on 11th Street in West Palm Beach at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day.

Local American Legion leadership also told Mike that recent Hurricane Helene and Milton recovery efforts helped raised $50,000 statewide, with $25,000 being raised in South Florida.

The money and necessities gathered by legion members were delivered to legion posts in hard hit areas to be distributed to residents in need.