WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to make another grant announcement during an appearance Friday in West Palm Beach.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at Retro Fitness on Belvedere Road at 10:15 a.m.

The governor will be joined by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Equal Opportunity.

Watch it live below or on the Roku, Amazon Firestick or Apple TV app.