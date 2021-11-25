Watch
Deputies seek missing 20-year-old woman

Maria Ramirez
Posted at 12:03 AM, Nov 25, 2021
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Maria Ramirez, 20, was last seen at 7 a.m. Wednesday at her home in the 3000 block of Nokomis Avenue in West Palm Beach.

She is approximately 5' 5" tall, weighing 120 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing brown pants and a white shirt.

Maria is new to the area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

