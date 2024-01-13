Delivery drivers question safety on job after fatal shooting of Domino's employee

WEST PALM BEACH — Trevor Johnson said he’s been delivering pizzas at a West Palm Beach Domino's location for a little over a week, and for the most part he says he feels safe

"It is dangerous but it’s no more dangerous than say a bank or a GNC,” Johnson said after three men were arrested Wednesday and face charges of first-degree murder with a firearm in the fatal shooting of Tommie Anderson III, 33, of Riviera Beach one day earlier in West Palm Beach.

Supplied By Family Tommie Charles Anderson III, 33, was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Douglass Avenue in West Palm Beach on Jan. 9, 2024.

Johnson said Domino’s and other companies that offer delivery service have policies in place to try to protect employees.

"We’re not allowed to have any more than $20 in cash on us so it’s kind of like gas stations," Johnson said. "You know we don’t have a lot of cash so there’s really no incentive for any one to rob us."

No more than $20 was enough for three people shoot and kill Anderson while he was out delivering for Domino's on Douglass Avenue and Nine Street, police said.

"I didn’t know Tommie personally,” Johnson said, "I just started last week and what I heard was that it was Anderson’s second day and that’s terrifying."

And, concerning. Customers where Domino’s where Anderson worked have questions.

Domino’s customer Frank Marra said, “Why? What was your point. Why would you do that?"

One of the three suspects admitted to police that he shot Anderson because “he was in need of money and expecting a paycheck that he didn’t receive.”

Johnson said the incident is enough to take his own steps to ensure his safety.

"Find some kind of protection, I carry a gun. I know other people that carry a gun. Just find a way to protect yourself,” Johnson said.

Beyond that, Johnson said constant vigilance is key, and if he feels unsafe on a delivery, his protection comes with him. After news of Anderson’s death, customers say they can’t blame him.

"Yeah I would recommend at least a Taser, something to just stun them to make sure they don’t have an opportunity to get much closer to you. Whether it’s a firearm or Taser gun or whatever the case may be,” Marra said.

Drivers and truckers saw fatalities increase 8% from 2021 to 2022 (1,032 to 1,115), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It's a number that includes pizza delivery drivers.

While he reflects on the life lost, there is a message to those who might try something similar.

"The guys that killed Tommie, I mean there might be people who aren’t going to be as easy to be robbed next time. Everybody just needs to be ready to protect themselves," Johnson said.

