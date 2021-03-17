Deadline for small business microgrant program ends Wednesday night

Time is running out for local business owners in West Palm Beach to apply for free services and expert advise through the Project 1909 microgrant program.

It's an opportunity to get connected with talented freelance workers to help struggling small businesses stay open and thrive during the pandemic.

“Businesses in our local area have seen revenues plummet and were forced to lay off thousands of employees and we’re in a unique position to help right now,” says Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director of 1909. “Some of our small businesses can barely afford to keep the doors open, so we’re putting talented local entrepreneurs, digital creators, marketers, and project managers to work to assist these suffering local businesses.”

If approved, business owners have the option of receiving professional help in website improvements, digital marketing campaigns, content development, branding and design.

The Program, which started back in July is funded by the Downtown Development Authority and the Knight Foundation.

The deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Wedneday March 17, 2020. For more information, click here.