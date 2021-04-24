Watch
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Expired, unwanted medication can be dropped off at collection sites
Associated Press
Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 23, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.

People can drop off their expired or unwanted medication at collection sites across the country.

The DEA said 9.7 million Americans misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The majority of those came from home.

To find a collection site near you, click here.

