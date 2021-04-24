Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24.

People can drop off their expired or unwanted medication at collection sites across the country.

The DEA said 9.7 million Americans misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The majority of those came from home.

To find a collection site near you, click here.

