Currie Park boat ramps, parking lot will be closed until at least Spring 2027 in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A local boat ramp is getting a multimillion-dollar upgrade starting next week.

Starting Sept. 2, the city of West Palm Beach will close the boat ramps and parking lot at Currie Park, located at 2400 North Flagler Drive, to begin renovations as part of the $35.5 million redevelopment project.

Officials said the redesigned park and new boat ramp facilities are expected to reopen in Spring 2027, weather permitting.

The sidewalks and tennis courts at the site will still be open to the public. Tennis courts will remain accessible from the Flagler Drive side of the park.

During the closure, boaters may access the Lake Worth Lagoon/Intracoastal Waterway from nearby public ramps, including Jim Barry Light Harbor Park, Phil Foster Park and Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach.

The city said that the project improvements are designed to modernize Currie Park.

Officials said the project is funded through a variety of sources, including the 2020 Parks Bond, a $16.7 million grant from FloridaCommerce and additional support from grants provided by FDEP, FIND, FDOS, HUD, along with contributions from the CRA.

