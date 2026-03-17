Cuban Americans in Palm Beach County rally for US intervention to 'free' Cuba

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cuban Americans who live in West Palm Beach are calling on President Donald Trump to intervene as Cuba faces a total collapse of its electric grid, leaving millions without power.

Yarelis Martinez, who lives in West Palm Beach, says her family back home on the island is struggling.

"My family is doing really bad, like everyone else in Cuba," Martinez said.

WATCH BELOW: Cuban Americans in West Palm Beach rally for US intervention

Cuban Americans in West Palm Beach rally for US intervention

Yasmina Silva, whose family is also in Cuba, described the situation as dire.

Silva says hospitals in Cuba are also without medicine, water and basic necessities.

And that her family has limited power, and she's worried about what will happen once they're disconnected indefinitely.

"The situation in Cuba right now is critical," Silva said.

Silva and Martinez helped organize a rally where more than 100 local Cubans lined the streets along Southern Boulevard outside a Publix grocery store on Sunday, hoping to get the attention of Trump and urge him to help Cuba.

Trump was seen driving by the rally and later addressed the situation in an interview.

"I've been hearing about the United States and Cuba, and when will the United States do it? I do believe I'll have the honor," Trump said in remarks from the Oval Office. "I think I can do anything I want with it."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio — who has Cuban heritage — said Tuesday the Cuban government "needs new people in charge" to repair it.

Martinez and Silva say Trump drove by and waved at them.

While WPTV spoke with Martinez on Tuesday, people driving by also showed their support, with one person shouting, "Viva Cuba libre!"

Martinez said the community's push goes beyond Cuba's current crisis.

"That's why we see the importance of keeping getting together in support of the liberty of Cuba and in support to eliminate communism in Cuba and all of Latin America," Martinez said.

Sunday's event was the group's first rally. Organizers say they plan to gather along Southern Boulevard every Sunday until they see change in Cuba, and they're calling on more supporters to join.

WPTV Cuban Americans plan to gather along Southern Boulevard every Sunday until they see change in Cuba.

When asked what her message would be if Trump were watching, Silva did not hesitate.

"That we're supporting him and that we want liberty," Silva said.

According to the U.S. Immigration Policy Institute, as of 2024, more than 1.4 million Cubans — 1,434,500 — live in Florida. More than 44,000 reside in Palm Beach County and 7,000 in St. Lucie County. Palm Beach County ranks fourth among Florida counties for Cuban population, behind Miami-Dade, Hillsborough and Broward counties.

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