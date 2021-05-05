Craig Brown: West Palm Beach police looking for family of man found dead inside residence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police are looking for the family of a man they say was found dead inside a West Palm Beach home.

The incident occurred Sunday, April 25, at 2:08 p.m. in the 1000 block of 20th Street.

West Palm Beach police said Craig Brown, 66, of Lewiston, Maine, was found dead inside his room by his roommate.

During an investigation, the roommate told police he had not seen Brown since the evening of April 23, but when he came home from work early Sunday morning, at 3 a.m., he noticed the exterior lights of the house were not on. He said that was unusual as Brown usually left the lights on.

The roommate stated that he knocked and entered Brown's room at approximately 2 p.m. and found him unresponsive on the floor face down on his knees. He then called 911.

According to police, it appears that Brown was sitting in a chair and feel forward but appears to be no sign of trauma, foul play, or any reason to believe the death is natural.

His roommate said he was unaware of any drinking or drug problems but Brown may have had high blood pressure.

A bottle of Furosemide was recovered at the scene. The prescription was prescribed in 2018, officials said.

Detectives contacted the Silver Spring Maryland Police Department and Newport Richie Police Department to make contact with next of kin but there was no one home and they did not have any phone numbers attached to the residence.

Anyone with information that could help police locate Craig Brown's family is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.

