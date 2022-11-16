West Palm Beach community looking for answers after recent shootings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Community leaders are seeking answers after three shootings occurred less than a mile apart in West Palm Beach Monday.

Reverend Benjamin Carrol of Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said it's obvious what's triggering the recent rash of shootings.

"You've got poverty, you've got joblessness coupled with, not to sound preachy, but hopelessness," he said.

What he strives to do with his church is outreach connecting with kids who are in need of guidance.

"I tell the congregation our responsibility is to be involved, be in that mix with them," he said.

West Palm Beach police are still investigating a pair of connected shootings that happened just blocks apart Monday.

Police say the injured in the separate shootings include an 8-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

The shootings happened less than a mile apart, the first in the 900 block of Fifth Street, the second at 13th Street and Tamarind Avenue.

Mike Jachles with the West Palm Beach Police Department said they're not getting much help in solving the crimes.

"Often times the community is reluctant for whatever reason to step forward and speak up," he said.

Recently, the police department held a community gathering near where the two shootings took place. They're looking to build trust within the community.

In fact, police said they've also recently taken over 150 illegal guns off the streets in West Palm Beach.

