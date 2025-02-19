Community confident Jack the Bike Man nonprofit will be 'phoenix rising from the ashes' following fire

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Thick black smoke could be seen across areas of West Palm Beach on Wednesday morning after a large fire consumed a warehouse owned by the Jack the Bike Man nonprofit.

Members of the community were saddened by the loss.

WATCH BELOW: Community confident Jack the Bike Man nonprofit will be 'phoenix rising from the ashes'

Community confident Jack the Bike Man nonprofit will be 'phoenix rising from the ashes'

"Jack's has been in the community for years," Christine Glickman, a donor to the nonprofit.

"Jack was a friend of mine," said Jim Kovalski a longtime friend and business partner.

"This company provided people second chances," customer Robert Bevilacqua said.

The longtime nonprofit has been fixing and donating bikes to children and those in need for years.

"I woke up to a text on my phone where my friend said, 'Oh, and there's a big fire near your house. You must be scared,'" Glickman said. "I had no idea what she was talking about."

The organization is a continuation of the work Jack Hairston devoted so much of his life, helping those in need by providing support and access to bikes.

WATCH BELOW: Nonprofit's executive director vows to "move forward"

Jack the Bike Man executive director vows to 'move forward'

Hairston passed away in 2023 at the age of 81.

"They would do bike repairs, whatever you needed to be done there, fix a flat tire, stuff like that," Bevilacqua said.

"People donate their bikes when they're done with them, and they fix them up," Kovalski said. "They also do bike repairs and sell bikes, and once a year, they do a big giveaway."

WPTV confirmed through Alejandro Hernandez, the president of the Jack the Bike Man nonprofit, that they have been trying to sell the warehouse.

While many nearby residents were aware of the for-sale sign on the door, they say the impact felt in the community continues.

"It's hard and it's difficult. At the same time, I can hear Jack's words that life is always difficult, and I think this will literally be the phoenix rising from the ashes," Bevilacqua said.