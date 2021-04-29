Clematis by Night kicking off SunFest countdown on Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunfest 2021 would have kicked-off on Thursday, but the music festival was canceled for the second year in a row due to coronavirus.

Instead, organizers are looking ahead to 2022 and local businesses are looking forward to the return of downtown event like Clematis by Night.

On Thursday, Clematis at Night officially starts the clock with the “Countdown to Sunfest 2022."

Concertgoers who opt for a $22 premium TheClubVIP experience for Clematis by Night will also secure a ticket for SunFest 2022. The perks include a spot close to the stage, access to a private bar, and unlimited popcorn.

"The purpose is to regenerate excitement, enthusiasm for Sunfest – we don’t want people to forget about it," said Mayor Keith James. "Also to bring people downtown because the businesses on Clematis Street and around our downtown area will benefit."

In 2019, more than 100,000 came to Sunfest with a typically $15 million economic boost for West Palm Beach.

What Sunfest 2022 will look like is still in the works. Organizers say some of the ideas kicked around while planning for this year may carry over.

One of those ideas includes extending the festivities beyond the traditional gates on Flagler Drive.

You can find tickets and more information here.

