Children locked down in St. Mary's Medical Center get special visitor

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Young patients at St. Mary's Medical Center received a nice surprise on Saturday.

Firefighters from West Palm Beach made a special appearance at the hospital's wound healing center for a "heroes for heroes parade" to show support for kids in the pediatric oncology wing who have been on lockdown for nearly two months.

One fire truck raised its ladder and hoisted some firefighters up along with a special friend -- the department's four-legged female firefighting dog named "Fire."

Fire was lead onto the window ledges where she wagged her tail and smiled at the kids.

The children enjoyed pizza provided to them by California Pizza Kitchen.

Dr. Barbara Abernathy, CEO of the Pediatric Oncology Support Team, said, “Knowing that people care, it lifts our spirits. As a community, we all need to come together and make this happen for these kids because it’s important for all of us to remember. Known of us are in this alone.”

The Pediatric Oncology Support Team is a non-profit organization which provides no cost services to children with cancer and their families.