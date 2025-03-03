Watch Now
Childhood mental health focus of Lead the Fight event in West Palm Beach

World-renowned expert outlines how we can make communities safer for everyone
Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (left), former attorney general of California and an internationally renowned pediatrician, spoke at the 2025 Lead the Fight event on Feb. 28, 2025, in West Palm Beach. WPTV News morning anchor Ashley Glass (right) emceed the event.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lead the Fight community discussion, hosted by the Center for Child Counseling, was held Friday in West Palm Beach.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, a world-renowned subject matter expert on childhood trauma and early intervention, fielded many questions about the Lead the Fight movement, which is now in its 10th year.

Child mental health focus of Lead the Fight event in West Palm Beach

Some of the questions posed to Harris by WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass, who emceed the event, included topics like pediatricians screening for Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

The idea behind Lead the Fight is to get the entire community involved and educated on ACEs so that the entire community can be part of the solution.

"If you live with a child, you work with a child or even if you're in your 70s and may have experienced childhood trauma and how that may impact your health and relationships, that's what it's all about," Renee Layman, the CEO of the Center for Child Counseling, said. "Everybody can benefit."

The fight doesn't end with this community discussion. Click here to learn how to get involved.

