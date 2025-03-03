Childhood mental health focus of Lead the Fight event in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Lead the Fight community discussion, hosted by the Center for Child Counseling, was held Friday in West Palm Beach.

Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, a world-renowned subject matter expert on childhood trauma and early intervention, fielded many questions about the Lead the Fight movement, which is now in its 10th year.

Child mental health focus of Lead the Fight event in West Palm Beach

Some of the questions posed to Harris by WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass, who emceed the event, included topics like pediatricians screening for Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

The idea behind Lead the Fight is to get the entire community involved and educated on ACEs so that the entire community can be part of the solution.

"If you live with a child, you work with a child or even if you're in your 70s and may have experienced childhood trauma and how that may impact your health and relationships, that's what it's all about," Renee Layman, the CEO of the Center for Child Counseling, said. "Everybody can benefit."

The fight doesn't end with this community discussion. Click here to learn how to get involved.