Carolers take to inner city streets to spread joy of Christmas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Christmas cheer spread through inner city West Palm Beach Saturday night through song.

Carolers sang Christmas songs and passed out baked goods to people around Spruce Avenue, including Merry Place apartments.

This is the second year Inner City Innovators hosted this event, known as Hope for the Hood.

The goal is to bring Christmas back to its roots and offer hope for disadvantaged communities.

“I want children to know that it’s not all about the gifts and the presents, but it’s about the presence of other people who care and being around family and loved ones and just singing and having a joyful and good time," said Ricky Aiken, founder and executive director of Inner City Innovators.

Inner City Innovators is dedicated to ending gun violence among at risk-youth in inner city West Palm Beach.