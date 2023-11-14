Care packages to military members getting a boost

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sending care packages around the world to our servicemen and women is a big task.

Tuesday at 12 p.m., Forgotten Soldiers Outreach hopes to get a big boost through its annual luncheon fundraiser.

WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim is emceeing the 9th annual "Heroes Toast" at the Paddock Restaurant in the Palm Beach Kennel Club.

Retired U.S. Army Green Beret Michael K. Watson will be the keynote speaker.

The event is sold out, but you can take part in Forgotten Soldiers Outreach's virtual auction.

Until Nov. 19, you can text FSO to 79230 to take part in the auction, which also helps raise funds to buy materials for care packages.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach operates out of its Lake Worth headquarters.

The organization sends thousands of care packages a year including toiletries, snacks, reading materials, and other items to active-duty U.S. military members around the world.