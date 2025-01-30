Watch Now
Car struck by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Early Thursday morning a car was struck by a Tri-Rail train on Okeechobee Boulevard and Parker Avenue in West Palm Beach.

The call came in around 7:30 a.m. and West Palm Beach Police and Fire responded.

According to officials, the vehicle was caught between the crossing arms and was struck by the passing train.

One adult was transported to a local hospital by medics. Traffic Homicide Investigators are on-scene.

No traffic on Okeechobee Boulevard is impacted due to the crash.

